To The Point: Reps Skaggs, Posthumus on budget, revenue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” the state Legislature is on spring break, but lawmakers are still working on their priorities.

We’ll hear from two house members working on very different ideas.

First, state Rep. Phil Skaggs, D-East Grand Rapids, talks about approaching the budget.

“We’ll be having to make some tough decisions as always because there’s a great many needs out there in the community. We really want to invest in people but there’s only so much money to go around. So, we’ll be doing the heavy lifting to make sure our priorities are the priorities of the Michigan people,” he said.

Then state Rep. Bryan Posthumus, R-Rockford, questions where all the state’s revenue comes from.

“Number one, I believe that we should be looking at how our state government is being funded as a whole. Do we actually need the income tax at all? But at a bare minimum, why are we increasing our income tax from what we paid in 2023?” he said.

You’ll learn what legislators would like to work on when they return from break in this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 30.

