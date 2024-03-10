To The Point: Reps Glanville, VanderWall on deadlock in Statehouse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” how lawmakers are spending their time with a deadlock in the Statehouse.

State Rep. Carol Glanville, D-Walker, emphasized the importance of two years of community college for all.

“If we invest this money on the front end, we may need all those state grants to help people with weatherization and utility assistance because they are going to be able to get jobs that pay well,” she said.

State Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, too points out that there are good jobs available, but students need the right skills.

“The real truth of it is we need these jobs in our own communities and there’s a lot of availability and we just have to make sure that students have the opportunity,” he said.

All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.