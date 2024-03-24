To The Point: Rep Johnsen on legislative session

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” a slow start to the legislative session in Lansing may not be a bad thing when it comes to trying to find some cooperation.

State Rep. Gina Johnsen, R-Lake Odessa, says she’s willing to work across the aisle to get things done.

“I hopeful, I’m always hopeful. I have good relationships on both sides of the aisle. I will continue to work no matter who’s in the majority or who is in the minority with everybody. We’re going to get done what we can get done,” Johnsen said.

Plus, looking for money to fix the roads — it’s an old problem with a possible new solution. It’s all on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 23.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.