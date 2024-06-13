Point Park University to house, maintain Pittsburgh Technical College records

Point Park University has agreed to become the official records repository for Pittsburgh Technical College, maintaining all student transcripts, diplomas and employee records after the college’s official closure later this summer.

The agreement ensures that records for thousands of PTC students and employees will be preserved and available for future verification of enrollment, degrees earned and employment.

“We are honored to take on this important responsibility as our community reacts to the sad news of Pittsburgh Technical College’s closure after more than 75 years of service,” said Dr. Chris W. Brussalis, president of Point Park University. “Ensuring these records are properly maintained is critical for the current students, alumni and former employees of this respected institution. Point Park is committed to being a trusted steward of such an impactful academic legacy.”

Pittsburgh Technical College announced this week it is closing due to declining enrollment and financial challenges.

Under the agreement, all hard copy records and electronic databases containing Pittsburgh Technical College’s student and employee files will be transferred to Point Park’s Office of the University Registrar. The university will respond to all requests for official transcripts, verification of degrees and employment files going forward.

Earlier this week, Point Park announced a comprehensive teach-out program to assist students impacted by the closure of PTC. Point Park will honor the tuition rates PTC students were paying and accept all credits earned at PTC.

