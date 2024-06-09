To The Point: MI senators on polarized DC environment

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” Michigan’s two U.S. senators talk about getting along in a polarized D.C. environment.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow says there has always been partisanship, but now it’s different.

“But now if you don’t agree with me on everything you’re a horrible person, your evil,” she said.

For Sen. Gary Peters, he laments that the loudest voices get rewarded over finding solutions.

“If you pass legislation in a bipartisan way and solve a problem you’re probably not going to get any invite to be on that program. But if you’re willing to take whatever the news of the day is and throw rocks and create some controversy they’re definitely going to have you on that program,” he said.

Sen. Gary Peters and Sen. Debbie Stabenow are the guest on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of June 8.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.