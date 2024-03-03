To The Point: MI Rep Huizenga on fentanyl crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” State Sen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, talks about a new year in the Legislature and a concerning threat that he wants to combat.

Huizenga says that fentanyl is an epidemic that must be confronted.

“Rick, this is a crisis, and we have to be responsive. A lot of time, frankly, I think politicians get a bad rap saying or you’re just going to throw the bomb out like, try to cast the blame or blame it on the border or whatever, but the DEA says yes, the majority of these things are coming across the Mexican border. That’s not our problem in the sense that Michigan isn’t that border state and we’re not the DEA, we’re not the federal agents, but we can and should do things here, right here in our town to make things better.”

Combatting a growing problem and finding bipartisan support to fight fentanyl right here in Michigan on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of March 2.

