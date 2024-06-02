To The Point: Mackinac Policy Conference

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we take a look back at the Detroit Regional Chamber Policy Conference.

One of the big questions from the conference was working together so we put the question to the quadrant leaders in the legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Is it possible to work together?

“It feels very challenging sometimes but at the end of the day when we try to stay focused on what unites us, what really the foundations are for a good life in Michigan. I think it’s easier to find common ground and that really should be our north star. We’ve got big things that we’ve got to get done together,” Whitmer said.

We’ll also hear from Senate Majority Leader Winne Brinks, Minority Leader Senator Aric Nesbitt, Speaker of the House Joe Tate and Minority Leader Representative Matt Hall on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of June 1.

