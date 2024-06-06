Point Defiance Zoo euthanizes 13-year-old endangered tiger. Sanjiv ‘is greatly missed’

Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo has said goodbye to one of its endangered Sumatran tigers.

Officials announced in a Monday afternoon Facebook post that the zoo euthanized its nearly 13-year-old tiger, Sanjiv, last weekend following a steep drop in the animal’s health. The male tiger had grappled with spinal disease and significant discomfort.

Telena Welsh, the zoo’s Asian animal curator, told The News Tribune via email that Sanjiv loved playing with toys and was expressive.

“He was patient, even-tempered, and observant,” Welsh wrote. “Sanjiv captured the hearts of everyone who interacted with him. He was a wonderful ambassador for tiger conservation and is greatly missed.”

The zoo wrote in its post that it had tried to relieve Sanjiv’s symptoms with medications, including an epidural, and certain treatments, including acupuncture and laser therapy. Sanjiv still appeared to be in pain.

He also experienced a slew of other health issues like hypertension, diabetes and renal disease. Point Defiance Zoo noted earlier this year that Sanjiv had undergone a root canal to mend a fractured tooth.

The male tiger weighed 286 pounds when he made his December 2022 debut at Point Defiance, the zoo announced at the time. He was meant to breed with Indah or Kali, Tacoma’s two female tigers, although a zoo spokesperson told The News Tribune that he never fathered cubs with either.

Sanjiv previously resided at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas and sired four cubs in 2019.

Experts estimate that fewer than 600 such tigers remain in Sumatra, their native island in Indonesia.

Humans pose a threat to the species because of poaching and conflict, according to the zoo. The big cats also face habitat fragmentation and destruction. Point Defiance Zoo wrote on its website that it has emerged as a U.S. leader in the effort to conserve endangered species like wild Sumatran tigers.

In a January 2023 blog post, assistant zoo curator Erin Pritchard described Sanjiv as a “very social” animal. He had lived in the institution’s Asian Forest Sanctuary with other species, including swinging gibbons.

Topeka Zoo extended virtual condolences to its Point Defiance counterparts after learning of Sanjiv’s death.

“Our thoughts and support are with your care team & community,” the Kansas zoo commented on Facebook. “Sanjiv was a wonderful tiger that our staff was delighted to care for during his time with us, and we know your team did everything they could to keep him comfortable through this process.”

Shanna Whalen Simpson, animal curator at the Topeka Zoo, wrote that “Sanjiv was one of the best animals” she had ever worked with.

Another social-media user said they always loved seeing Sanjiv, whom they called a “beautiful tiger,” adding: “We will remember him always and miss him forever.”