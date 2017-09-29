'Point/Counterpoint: Contemporary Mexican Photography'

The exhibition “Point/Counterpoint” features work from contemporary Mexican photographers created from 2000 to 2015. Presented as part of the Getty’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative, the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) brings together 19 artists whose images explore the political, economic and social changes in a country that is tied to the past yet seeking a new future.

Coinciding with “Point/Counterpoint,” MOPA will host a series of Community Conversations bringing together a unique group of expert voices to speak to themes found in the exhibition. The conversations will cover a range of themes, including cultural identity, appropriation, abstraction and the body.

“Point/Counterpoint“ can be seen at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in San Diego from Sept. 30, 2017, through Feb. 11, 2018.

