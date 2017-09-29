    1 / 11

    Guillermo Arias

    A Federal Police officer guards outside a bar during a special operation at the Zona Norte area in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, June 12, 2009. Federal Police officers ran an operation looking for drugs, weapons and illegal prostitution, archival inkjet print, 2008-2012. (© Guillermo Arias, courtesy of the artist/Museum of Photographic Arts, San Diego)

    'Point/Counterpoint: Contemporary Mexican Photography'

    The exhibition “Point/Counterpoint” features work from contemporary Mexican photographers created from 2000 to 2015. Presented as part of the Getty’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA initiative, the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) brings together 19 artists whose images explore the political, economic and social changes in a country that is tied to the past yet seeking a new future.

    Coinciding with “Point/Counterpoint,” MOPA will host a series of Community Conversations bringing together a unique group of expert voices to speak to themes found in the exhibition. The conversations will cover a range of themes, including cultural identity, appropriation, abstraction and the body.

    Point/Counterpoint can be seen at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in San Diego from Sept. 30, 2017, through Feb. 11, 2018.

