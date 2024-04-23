Poindexter honored as West Texas conservation leader

Apr. 22—John B. Poindexter was recently honored at a Houston event for his conservation contributions in West Texas. Poindexter is the owner of the acclaimed Cibolo Creek Ranch in Presidio County, south of Marfa. The Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) celebrated the third annual West Texas Conservationist of the Year award ceremony at the River Oaks Country Club on April 10, which was hosted by the Borderlands Research Foundation, the charitable arm of the Institute.

Poindexter, a steward of the land and history, is a third-generation Texan whose passion for conservation shines through his meticulous care of Cibolo Creek Ranch. This 30,000-acre expanse, steeped in natural beauty and historical significance, merited inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places. His commitment extends beyond Texas to Virginia, where through the Tidewater and Big Bend Foundation he breathes life into pre-Civil War era properties, inviting the public to step back in time, a news release said.

His military service, distinguished by earning two Silver Stars and a Presidential Unit Citation, is a testament to his dedication to his country. The same spirit drives his conservation efforts, through the John B. Poindexter Endowed Fellowship for Desert Quail Research, established to deepen the understanding and ensure the conservation of these iconic species of the Texas landscape. In recognition of his relentless pursuit of preservation and conservation, the Museum of the Big Bend bestowed upon him the Heritage Award in 2018.

An author of works reflecting his deep connection to history and the land, Poindexter is fluent in the language of conservation. His comprehensive efforts to protect our shared heritage aptly merit his acclaim as "West Texas Conservationist of the Year."

"Conservation is not only about preserving land; it's about safeguarding our nation's shared heritage for future generations to come," said Poindexter. "The Tidewater and Big Bend Foundation is making a significant impact through its restoration projects in West Texas and Tidewater Virginia to enhance natural landscapes and preserve the rich historical legacy each location holds."

Several BRI students enrolled in Sul Ross State University graduate and undergraduate programs attended the event to share information about their research on West Texas wildlife, including quail, mule deer, black bears, aoudad, grassland birds and more.

Support from land stewards is an essential component of that research, enabling access to the wilderness and wildlife upon which these studies depend. The annual event celebrates and supports West Texas wildlife and conservation research.

"John's commitment to West Texas is evident in his beloved Cibolo Creek Ranch," said Louis Harveson, founder and director of the Borderlands Research Institute and Associate Provost of Research and Development at Sul Ross State University. "It is one of the spectacular ranches in West Texas where he has meticulously restored the history, culture, and natural resources of the region, and we are proud to honor him and Cibolo Creek Ranch as the 2024 West Texas Conservationist of the Year."

Since 2007, the Borderlands Research Institute has encouraged effective land stewardship of the Chihuahuan Desert. Housed at Sul Ross State University, the Borderlands Research Institute builds on a long-lasting partnership with private landowners, the university's natural resource program, cooperating state, federal, and non-governmental organizations, and other stakeholders. Through research, education, and outreach, the Borderlands Research Institute is helping to conserve the last frontier of Texas and the Southwest.