Poinciana man is first Democrat running for open seat in Florida House-48

John Hill of Poinciana has filed to run as a Democrat in the Florida House District 48 election.

The first Democrat has joined a pack of Republicans seeking an open seat in Florida House District 48.

John Hill of Poinciana has entered the race in hopes of succeeding Rep. Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven, who faces term limits. Eight Republicans have already filed to run.

Hill, 44, is an Alabama native who studied special education at Jacksonville State University. He said he has worked in various aspects of mental health, including roles at schools and private practices. He owns a company that provides administrative support to independent therapists and psychologists.

Hill, who moved to Florida in 2020, is second vice chair of the Polk County Democratic Executive Committee. He said he will take a leave of absence from that role to run for office.

“I'm someone who has always grown up with belief that public service is one of the highest callings you can have in life,” Hill said. “I have parents who were active in the community in Alabama, where I grew up, and who exposed me to politics and public service early on. It's been a goal of mine, to serve as a state legislator.”

Hill said he is dissatisfied with the focus of the Florida Legislature in recent years.

“There's been this atmosphere, environment, of, I feel, legislating people's existence in the state of Florida, and focusing a lot on different aspects of who people are,” he said. “I feel like the business of the legislature should be the business of the state. And I just feel like we're spending too much time on these culture wars and focusing on things that deal with people's personal lives.”

Paul Senft Former Polk commissioner, longtime GOP activist from Haines City, dies at 84

Noting that Polk County has one of nation’s fastest rates of population growth, Hill said the Legislature needs to ensure that counties have proper funding for systems and infrastructure.

District 48 covers eastern Polk County south of Haines City, including Winter Haven and Lake Wales. The eight Republicans in the race are Jon Albert, Jerry Carter, Chad Davis, Kenneth Hartpence, Deborah Owens, Amilee Stuckey, Benny Valentin and Randy Wilkinson.

A lone Democrat has now filed to run in four of the five legislative races for districts that include Polk County — one in the Senate and three in the House. In House District 49, which Republican Melony Bell is vacating to run for Polk County Supervisor of Elections, three Republicans and no Democrat have filed.

All six of Polk County’s legislative seats are now held by Republicans. The deadline for qualifying in legislative races is June 14.

