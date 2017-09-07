Poignant New Artwork Shows Little Boy Playing On U.S.-Mexico Border

A street artist from France has created a thought-provoking piece of art on the U.S.-Mexico border.

JR shared a snap of his new work in progress ― an enormous portrait of a young boy playing on the Mexican side of the border ― on Twitter on Wednesday. The striking image has since gone viral on Reddit.

Work in progress on the Mexican side of the US/MEXICO border pic.twitter.com/1rb7zG7148 — JR (@JRart) September 6, 2017

It’s not clear exactly where on the border it’s located. JR did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

But in a statement he issued via a representative, he claimed the idea for the piece had come to him in a dream and said he didn’t know “exactly what it means.”

JR unveiled the piece the same week that U.S. President Donald Trump decided to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which offers protections to young undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Art project now at the US/MEXICAN border pic.twitter.com/fQSspJ9cRc — JR (@JRart) September 5, 2017

JR’s statement suggested the boy could be “looking over the border worried that if things get crazier on the other side, people will massively cross the border in his direction.”

But ultimately, the artist said he just couldn’t tell what his piece really signified, saying only that it was “a continuation” of the global InsideOut 11M project he helped start in 2013.

That initiative honored “the power and dignity” of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. “by displaying their portraits in public spaces around the world,” according to its website.