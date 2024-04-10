Pocono Wildlife intern jumps into Delaware River to save bald eagle during eclipse

During the solar eclipse, a young hero named Sampson dove into the Delaware River to save a wounded bald eagle.

Sampson Metzgar is a 19-year-old Stroudsburg local and 2023 graduate of Stroudsburg High School. He has been volunteering at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center for almost three years and is currently working as an intern.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, Metzgar and Janine Tancredi, executive director of Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center, were out in the field releasing a red-tailed hawk when she got a call about a distressed eagle.

Tancredi said the caller was someone that had helped her with rescues before, and they said they had seen an eagle near the river that looked injured. "I called my partner Susan and asked her to meet us there because we didn't have a net thick enough to contain it or transport it back to the facility."

Sampson Metzgar is all smiles after jumping into the Delaware River to save a bald eagle during the eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Susan Downing is an executive director and wildlife rehabilitator at the center.

The eagle, which the caller had said couldn't take flight, was perched on a branch when they arrived. "As we got closer, it panicked and decided to jump in the water… or rather, attempted to fly away, and then fell into the water," Tancredi said.

"At that point, I sprinted ahead, slid down and jumped off a 10-foot bank into the water, swimming against the current to get up close to her, but upon seeing me she tried to get away and was able to coast herself closer to another fallen branch that was in the water," Metzgar said. "I grabbed onto the same branch, got my heavy-set welding gloves back on — because they started weighing me down halfway through the swim — and then I grabbed her legs and talons.

"She definitely tried to get me, but she wasn't horrible. Holding her legs, I eventually hoisted her up to Susan, who was able to grab her and take her from there," Metzgar said.

The eagle was a female that was later named Eclipse by the staff at the rehab center.

Sampson Metzgar holding the rescued eagle Eclipse with Janine Tancredi and Susan Downing of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center on April 8, 2024.

Metzgar admitted that he didn't realize it was the Delaware River he had jumped into, or how strong the current was beforehand.

Tancredi described the moment as a "spontaneous decision" on Metzgar's part, "but it was a good thing, because the current was pretty fast and would definitely have taken her away. In hindsight, it may have been a careless decision, probably. But it was also something that was very brave."

"In the water, you do actually have more control because because eagles don't swim or want to die, and Sampson immediately went for her legs so she couldn't talon him and and she didn't have maneuverability," Tancredi said. "What people don't know is that it is incredibly hard to hold an eagle. You have to use all of your strength. Sampson is incredibly strong, but it had to be even harder in the water, which he did and was really amazing."

Tancredi added that Metzgar is a very experienced raptor handler. "He knows what he is doing. He was ready with a hood, which is used to help them decompress."

Eclipse "is actually in great condition. She has a very minor break on her metacarpal, which to us is like the wrist area," said Metzgar. "But to them it is in the wing area. She had some scraping and bleeding, but not horrible, all very superficial."

Metzgar described her as "fully mature and very aggressive." He said she would have to be at least 6 years old, as eagles don't develop their white head and tail until about 5 to 6 years of age. "And I'd guesstimate that she is still on the younger side, and probably under 10 years of age."

Eclipse the bald eagle was saved from the Delaware River during the eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. She was examined and X-rayed at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center after suffering from a broken wing.

According to Tancredi, after bringing the eagle back, X-raying her wing and examining further, they found she also had a brood patch. "Then it hit me, like, oh my gosh, the male is being left alone to either take care of the eaglets or to keep the eggs warm."

A brood patch is a bare spot on either eagle parent where they can press their skin against the eggs or eaglets to keep them warm.

Tancredi said she's lucky it wasn't a severe break. The bird "otherwise looks in perfect health, so we are hoping to get her back to her mate sooner rather than later."

Metzgar and Tacredi are hopeful that she may be released within a week or two. Assuming her eggs are viable, they believe she would go back to them right away, or to the babies.

For the protection of the nest, the exact location along the Delaware River could not be disclosed.

"I've worked with birds my whole life, growing up in the area and near the center," said Metzgar. "It was always my dream to volunteer and work here. And as an intern now, I mainly specialize with birds, mostly raptors."

Sampson Metzgar holds the bald eagle he rescued at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center on April 8, 2024.

Metzgar said he is in the process of getting his raptor rehabilitation license. "I've gained a lot of experience in handling eagles over the last several years at the center and I absolutely love my work."

Along with the many types of raptors being rescued and rehabilitated at the center, there are also coyotes, bears, foxes, ravens, porcupines, turtles, raccoons and more.

The Center is a 501(c)(3) donation-based wildlife hospital with licensed rehabilitators that work with the public, municipalities and other agencies to rescue and rehab injured and orphaned animals with the goal to release them back into the wild.

Maria Francis covers K-12 education and real estate, housing and development for the Pocono Record.

