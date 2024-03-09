Pocono Twp. volunteer firefighter honored for 55 years of service and counting

Donald "Silver Fox" Simpson, a Pocono Township volunteer firefighter, was honored for 55 years of service and sworn in as honorary chief during the township's commissioners' meeting on March 4.

Simpson was recognized during a presentation by the Pocono Township Board of Commissioners, Fire Company President Chris Kinsley Sr., and state Sen. Rosemary Brown (R-40) on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Kinsley spoke fondly of Simpson, who is also known as "Silver Fox," recounting his history with the department since joining in 1968. "He's served in almost every position in the fire company… president in 1972, our fire chief in 1995 through 1997, currently is our financial secretary. He's held positions of first assistant chief, second assistant chief and many many committees including working our carnival. He's a great book of knowledge."

Simpson has been active during all 55 years as a volunteer with the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company and remains so.

According to Kinsley, Simpson is one of their top runners, referring to the number of calls one goes to. "Last year, he did over 250 calls and we've kind of figured out in his lifetime, that he's probably gone to over 5,000, maybe 5,500 calls. Don can drive all of our trucks and shows up all our special drills."

He is the department's second fireman to be named honorary chief.

Brown expressed thanks for Simpson's years of service and presented him with a plaque on behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

"A lot happens in life over 55 years… when people volunteer for that long and so many things could have pulled you away," said Brown to Simpson. "But you stuck with it. It's quite amazing that the volunteer system works so well and it's because of people like you. It's been so long and you've done so much for the township and for all the people that live here."

The commissioners presented a certificate in recognition of Simpson's "dedication and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the community."

Pocono Township Board of Commissioners President Richard Wielebinski further highlighted Simpson's achievements: "His tireless efforts extend far beyond administrative duties. He is a fixture at the fire company events and fundraisers, consistently volunteering his time and resources to ensure their success. His commitment to service is further evidenced by his rapid response for 5,500 calls, demonstrating unparalleled bravery and dedication to the safety of our community. Despite the passage of time, Mr. Simpson remains among the most active members of the department, embodying the core values, values of duty, honor and sacrifice."

