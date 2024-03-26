Should Pocono Twp. commissioners get the first shot at the manager job? Residents say no

Pocono Township's board of commissioners is considering an ordinance amendment that some residents are calling out for seeming self-serving ahead of a township job opening.

Taylor Muñoz announced his resignation as township manger on March 4. His last day is April 5.

During the March 19 commissioners' meeting, residents spoke out ahead of an agenda item regarding the preparation for an amendment to the township's current manager ordinance, which currently states: "No Commissioner shall be appointed as Township Manager during his or her term for which he or she shall have been elected nor within one year after the expiration of his or her term."

This ordinance was created after Pocono Township residents voted to become a first class township in November 2013.

The vacancy has not been posted or opened to new applicants. A change to the ordinance that removes that one-year period could allow the opportunity for a commissioner to resign their elected position and apply in the meantime.

During public comment, early in the meeting, Pocono Township resident Debbie Johnson spoke up with concerns about the proposed change. "I don't know who it is and I'm sure you're more than qualified to do it, but it is about the fact that we went from a Class Two township to a Class One for this very reason. And now I understand the difference is the person will step down to take the position. I understand that. But it leaves a very bad taste in my mouth, it's like backdoor politics. The ordinance that was put into place wasn't even a Class One ordinance, it was actually put into place by Pocono Township. It's even more appalling that you want to change your own ordinance."

Resident Dawn Eilber said, "I understand times are changing, but it doesn't change when it comes to protecting your residents. I was part of what happened back then and it was put in place to protect residents from exactly what's happening now."

Eilber went on to say, "If you want the job, maybe it's just not your turn right now. Wait to do it the right way and show the residents that you respect our ordinance and why it's in place."

Resident Joshua Knapp asked for a vetting process with set qualifications. "Anybody can apply, except for the people on the board, elected officials… you knew the rules when you got elected. To change them now, mid-game, is unfair to the residents. It also doesn't bode well for clear communication."

After other business, President Richard Wielebinski attempted to skip over the agenda item marked "Discussion and possible action regarding filling the vacancy of Township Manager" when Commissioner Ellen Gnandt noticed and brought it back up for discussion.

The Pocono Township Board of Commissioners meets on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Wielebinski responded, "I don't think we're ready for that. In a future meeting. Once we update the manager ordinance. It is over 10 years old and needs to be updated. Now is an opportunity with Taylor leaving."

Gnandt pushed for the discussion. "We want to discuss it right here in a public meeting."

Commissioner Mike Velardi then made a motion to "remove the one-year time limitation." The board voted 4-1 to prepare an amendment that would remove the limitation. Gnandt was the lone hold out.

Gnandt pressed for further discussion and asked, "Whether this board or any future board, when a job comes up, we're the first to know and by default, we get first dibs, right? I don't think that is a good rule. What would the process be if more than one commissioner applies for the job, then what?"

Gnandt raised other questions and concerns: If multiple people created vacancies how would the remaining board, if any, be left to function? And is it fair to not hire a manager in the meantime, until the ordinance is changed?

"Tell me why we're giving priority to a commissioner over any other applicant? We're holding this up for one of our own?" said Gnandt. "That's preferential treatment and I believe that's an ethics issue."

Gnandt requested that they get advice from the Ethics Commission before going any further. After further discussion and input from the township solicitor Leo DeVito, the board made another motion and voted unanimously to authorize the solicitor to seek an advisory opinion from the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission.

The meeting moved on from there.

After the meeting, Gnandt commented, "I don't know how things get removed from the agenda without all of us putting our voice in. It's underhanded. Taking it off the agenda, blaming the audience, but we're going to change the ordinance because we know what we are doing and putting the commissioner in the job? That's the end result and that's what it's going to be."

Gnandt feels that even if they post the job, "it'd just be a farce, the writing is on the wall."

Muñoz summarized the ordinance discussion after the meeting: "If the township was to make an internal hire for this position, say an interested commissioner, could they apply? And there's a state ethics law being reviewed to see if there's any limitations that would prohibit or limit the ability of the commissioner to seek employment with the township."

Resident Cynthia Gregor was among the many attendees after the meeting discussing their concerns about the possible change in the manager ordinance.

"This is ordinance was created to protect the residents from their township and governing bodies and for them to say it's outdated? Nothing's ever outdated when it protects the citizens," said Gregor. "They want to change the ordinance so they can put someone that is on the current board without having to go through the protocol in the manager's position. We feel they are not listening to the people."

Maria Francis covers K-12 education and real estate, housing and development for the Pocono Record. Reach her at mfrancis@poconorecord.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pocono Twp. commissioners considering change to manager ordinance