Pocono pair left baby on Lake George Beach; what we know

A Mount Pocono couple were charged with abandoning an infant on the shore of Lake George while boating.

On June 18, State Police of Queensbury responded to a call at 5:47 p.m. about an infant left unattended on the beach in the area of Lake Shore Drive in Lake George, NY, according to a press release.

Investigators were told someone heard a child "crying for an extended period of time," said a People magazine report, and then found the infant alone on the beach approximately five feet from the shoreline.

The parents were identified as Paul D. Thorley, 30, and Mary E. Thorley, 28, both of Mount Pocono, Pennyslvania by police.

According to a police report, the parents allegedly left the child unattended for approximately 15 minutes while they went boating out on the lake.

The mother and father were both arrested and taken to Chestertown State Police, where they were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

An official source stated the infant was released by the Department of Child Protective Service to a separate family member following the incident.

Police said they were issued appearance tickets to return to the Lake George Town Court on June 27, 2024 and released.

Where is Lake George?

Lake George is in the southeastern part of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York.

This picturesque lake stretches about 32 miles in length and is known for its clear waters and scenic beauty. The lake lies roughly 200 miles north of New York City and about 50 miles north of Albany.

It's approximately 230 miles northeast of Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

Lake George Village, at the southern end of the lake, is a popular tourist destination, especially in the summer months, attracting visitors with its boating, swimming, and fishing opportunities, as well as outdoor recreational activities.

