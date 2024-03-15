Pocono Irish American Club celebrating 45th St. Patrick's Day Parade

Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg will host the 45th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 24.

The parade will kick off at 1:15 p.m. from Stroudsburg High School on Main Street and make its way to the Municipal Building on Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg.

The annual parade is organized by the Pocono Irish American Club (PIAC) and is funded through the club's fundraising efforts and sponsors.

The grand marshal this year will be former state Sen. Mario Scavello. He will be surrounded by colorful displays and floats by local sports teams and clubs, local businesses, as well as Irish dancers. Local high school marching bands and the sounds of Irish tunes and bagpipes can be expected too.

The Pocono Mountain East band marches in the Pocono Irish-American Club's annual St. Patrick's parade on March 19, 2023.

This annual tradition is a tribute to the patron saint of Ireland, St. Patrick, and is a celebration of Irish heritage and culture. According to Irish legend, St. Patrick was credited with using the three-leaved shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity, (the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit), to the pagan Irish and making it fashionable. The day is often marked by celebrants wearing green hats and beads, shamrock-shaped glasses and waving Irish flags.

The parade route runs almost two miles, from Stroudsburg High School, along Main Street to Kane Street to McConnell Street, over the Veterans Memorial Bridge, onto Washington Street to Crystal Street and ending at the East Stroudsburg Municipal Building. Roads along the parade route will be closed between 1 and 4 p.m.

There will be no parking available on Stroudsburg's Main Street, between 8th Street and 5th Street, from Saturday evening, March 23 through Sunday afternoon, March 24.

