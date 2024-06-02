Pocola man gets 22 years for sexually abusing minor

POCOLA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pocola man was sentenced on Friday for sexually abusing a minor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Patrick Kelley, 46, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.

During the summer of 2021, Kelley sexually abused a minor, according to the release.

The release said Kelley admitted to “creating and transporting sexually explicit depictions of two minors between 2015 and 2021” as part of his plea.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on October 10, 2023.

The charge arose from investigations done by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the District 16 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force in Le Flore County.

“This sentence should serve as another clear warning to those who prey on children: we will leverage all available resources to identify, apprehend, and prosecute you,” United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson said in the release. “I am grateful to our law enforcement partners at Homeland Security Investigations and District 16 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force for their work in bringing this defendant to justice.

Kelley will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals pending transportation to a United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence, according to the release.

