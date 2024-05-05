Pocasset mobile home residents take buyer claim to Appeals Court

Pocasset Park residents are challenging a ruling by the Barnstable Superior Court designating Crown, a Wyoming investment firm, as the rightful buyer of the Bourne mobile home park in the latest chapter of the four-year-long legal battle.

The Pocasset Park Association claimed the trial court imposed a heightened burden of proof during April 17 oral arguments in the Massachusetts Appeals Court. The association also claimed in its appeal brief that a “mathematical error” occurred in the trial court.

The right of first refusal requires residents to provide “reasonable evidence” that at least 51% of homes in the community approve the sale, according to the Manufactured Housing Act.

According to the Attorney General's Guide to the Manufactured Housing Community Law, this is “without limitation, a document signed by such persons” — typically a resident-signed petition.

The trial court ruled the association failed to provide verified signatures.

“The pages of the signed petition were not submitted with any verification, even so much as a brief sworn statement by its attorney, to support the bare assertion that at least 51% of the residents supported the Association’s purchase of the park,” Judge Michael Callan wrote in a decision and order on March 10, 2023.

Thomas Aylesworth, the attorney representing the Pocasset Park Association, said the verification of signatures has never been challenged in court before and argued it is a misinterpretation of “reasonable evidence.”

The Pocasset Mobile Home Park is off Barlows Landing Road in Pocasset.

'Underserved by our society'

“All we’re really talking about is a group of residents who are underserved in our society,” Aylesworth said, drawing from Supreme Judicial Court writings.

The Attorney General’s Office, in an amicus brief submitted March 27, wrote the trial court committed an “error of law” by requiring further verification of signatures.

“The trial court's heightened burden further contradicts the Act's purpose of preserving manufactured housing,” according to the amicus brief.

What is the background of this case?

The right of first refusal grants mobile home park residents the right to purchase their community if it goes for sale.

When park manager Philip Austin, trustee of the Charles W. Austin Trust, entered a purchase-and-sale agreement with Crown on Nov. 15, 2019, notice was sent to residents of the park as required by the Manufactured Housing Act, allowing the residents to submit a matching bid.

In order to trigger the right of first refusal, residents need to form a group representing over 51% of homeowner-residents and submit “reasonable evidence” that over 51% of residents approve the purchase.

The residents reached out to New England Resident Owned Communities in partnership with Cooperative Development Institute — organizations that assist residents in purchasing their communities.

Nora Gosselin, a market development and acquisitions specialist for the institute, has worked closely with Pocasset Park residents since December 2019. Gosselin and her colleagues helped organize the residents and collect signatures for the petition.

Was the mobile home park petition verified?

It can sometimes be difficult to determine who is a homeowner since mobile homes do not have a deed, Aylesworth said.

To ease the difficulty, Gosselin said the process is to ask residents to report if they are homeowners before signing the petition. The signatures are then matched up to names on the park’s rent roll provided by Austin.

“The law is a little bit opaque,” Gosselin said. “The intention is really clear that it's a process that's supposed to really prioritize residents as a purchaser.”

The petition was then submitted, and Austin executed the purchase-and-sale agreement with the association in January 2020.

The Pocasset Park Association claims that since Austin has knowledge of who lives in the park and did not challenge any signatures, the execution of the purchase-and-sale agreement under legal counsel satisfied the “reasonable evidence” requirement.

Crown then filed the lawsuit on Feb. 14, 2020.

“That is our standard process, we've done it many, many times,” Gosselin said. “Then, the lawsuit was filed, and that sent everything sideways.”

A claim of a mathematical error

The Pocasset Park Association also claimed the trial court made a mathematical error in ruling the association did not reach the required 51% of signatures.

There were 81 units occupied in the park at the time, so at least 41 resident signatures were needed to reach the threshold.

The trial court claimed there were 49 signatures on the petition. Out of those counted, the court invalidated 13 signatures due to duplicates, withdrawal forms and lack of eligibility.

However, there were 12 uncounted signatures, which were the difference between meeting or falling short of the requirement.

Were some signatures missed on the petition?

Aylesworth said it is possible the court missed the final two pages of the petition, which included exactly 12 signatures.

The association’s appeal brief states the homeowner-resident requirement was also reached.

“For all these people's housing to be so screwed with over a math problem for years is just unbelievable,” Gosselin said.

A possible precedent set

If the appeal does not go in favor of the Pocasset Park Association, New England ROC Association Director Deborah Winiewicz is concerned it could be used as precedent in future court cases.

Gosselin said it would constantly raise the bar residents have to jump over and make expectations “arbitrary.”

“Any precedent that is based on those guys winning I think is a really negative one,” she said.

Crown's previous response

Walter B. Sullivan, an attorney representing Crown, declined to comment directly on pending litigation. He wrote that Crown is grateful for the trial court’s ruling, as indicated in the past.

“Crown Communities prides itself in owning and operating first class manufactured housing communities and it is hopeful that it can now move forward,” Sullivan wrote in a past statement.

The appeals court will now either affirm Crown as the rightful buyer, reverse the judgment in the association’s favor or send the case back to the trial court.

Appeals court decisions are typically issued within the 130 days following oral arguments, according to Mass.gov.

The losing side can then elect to petition the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. However, the SJC only accepted 12 of the 393 further appellate review applications considered in 2023.

Winiewicz said it is a “shame” the residents have wanted to be owners for years and instead have had their lives in an “upheaval.”

“To me, every time these corporate owners do this, it’s a social injustice,” Winiewicz said. “These are people’s homes, their lives and they don’t know what’s coming next.”

The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Crown company says Barnstable court ruling valid for mobile home park