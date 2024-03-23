Poarch Band of Creek Indians Receives Grant from EPA for Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling

The partnership between the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and the City of Brewton has been key for growing environmental efforts in the rural portion of the state. (Photo/Poarch Band of Creek Indians)

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the only federally recognized tribe in Alabama, was recently awarded the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) Grant for Tribes in the amount of $787,397 from the Environmental Protection Agency, as part of a grant program funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

The SWIFR Grant Program is a covered program under the Justice40 Initiative which aims to deliver 40 percent of the overall benefits of climate, clean energy, affordable and sustainable housing, clean water, and other investments to disadvantaged communities.

The tribe has been working with officials at the city of Brewton, Alabama for several years to grow a healthy relationship for both environmental education and active recycling efforts. “This valuable investment will give us the opportunity to continue to improve waste material management in our communities, and greatly enhance our recycling abilities,” said Yank Lovelace, Mayor of Brewton.

“Through this grant, we will be able to conduct a recycling feasibility and sustainability study to make improvements needed, provide education and outreach, as well as increase community recycling by providing more community recycling containers,” Kristi Weatherford, Poarch Band of Creek Indians Director of Environmental Programs said. “We are excited to continue our work with local partners like the City of Brewton, in growing a healthy relationship for both environmental education and active recycling efforts.”

The partnership between the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and the City of Brewton has been key for growing environmental efforts in the rural portion of the state and has been identified as a successful model for other small towns to follow. While other cities may be abandoning their recycling efforts, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians are looking to expand both availability to the public, and a growing list of recyclables.

Currently, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Recycling program, located at 4447 Hwy 21 South, Atmore, AL, accepts a variety of materials from the community including, paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, aluminum cans, as well as electronics, appliances, light bulbs, household batteries, ink cartridges, and toner.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians hosts an annual Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Recycling Event annually for the entire community, which is scheduled for April 27, 2024.

