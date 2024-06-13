Poacher shoots pregnant deer with arrow, leaves it to die slowly, Washington cops say

A poacher shot a pregnant deer with an arrow and left it to die slowly and painfully in Washington, police said.

Now, police are trying to find the person who killed the animal.

The doe was killed on or before May 29 in the Suncrest area of Stevens County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police said in a June 11 Facebook post.

It was shot out of season and with an arrow that had a tip that’s not usually used to hunt deer, police said.

The use of this arrow tip caused the deer “an unnecessarily slow and painful death,” police said.

It was found dead off north Suncrest Drive near State Route 291, but police said it could have been shot elsewhere in the area.

Authorities are looking for the person responsible for the deer’s death

Reports can be made online, by calling 877-933-9847 or emailing reportpoaching@dfw.wa.gov.

Anonymous tips can be reported by texting 847411 and “entering WDFWTIP, followed by a space, and then entering your report.”

Anyone who has information that leads to the person’s conviction could get a cash reward or hunting bonus points, police said.

Accused poacher bragged about kills on social media, WA officials say. He’s sentenced

Man poisons 18,000 fish with bleach at Oregon hatchery, officials say. ‘Senseless’

Hunter shoots deer from vehicle and threatens to kill property owner, TN officials say