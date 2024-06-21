PNM warns of scammers calling customers

Jun. 20—Public Service Company of New Mexico said a phone scam is targeting people throughout the Albuquerque area.

The utility said the scammers have added a false PNM caller ID and a 505 prefix to entice people into picking up.

When customers answer the phone, the caller on the other end of the line says they are with PNM and claims the person is behind on their bill and threatens to disconnect electricity.

The company has received 220 scam reports since February 2023. Most of the attempted scams happened to customers in the Albuquerque area. The scammer typically demands $200 to $500 from residential customers and more than $1,000 for business customers.

PNM asked that suspicious activity be reported to it. It also provided the following safety tips.

If you suspect you are being called by a scammer, hang up immediatelyIf you ever question whether the call is a legitimate PNM phone number, contact us directly at 888-DIAL-PNM (1-888-342-5766)PNM will never call a customer on a holiday or after hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.