PNM seeks another electric rate increase as prior case remains under appeal

Jun. 14—With an appeal of a rate case still pending before the state Supreme Court, Public Service Company of New Mexico is seeking approval from the three-member state Public Regulation Commission to raise the costs of electricity again.

PNM, New Mexico's largest electric utility, says in its request, filed Friday with the commission, the $174.3 million that would be generated by the increase is needed to replace and upgrade aging equipment and facilities amid a continued shift to carbon-free power, and to ensure PNM can maintain a "safe, reliable and resilient system."

The proposed hike is expected to raise the average residential monthly bill by more than 26%.

"This is going to be a significant ask," PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said in an interview Friday.

The utility proposes implementing the increase in two phases, with about half taking effect in July 2025 and the rest in January 2026.

The average residential customer uses 600 kilowatt-hours, Sandoval said, which costs just over $88 per month. That bill would increase by $11.12 in July 2025 and an additional $12.48 in January 2026, for a total of $23.60.

"We are rebuilding our grid as we speak," Sandoval said, citing new wind energy projects and a need for "geographic diversity for our solar" to ensure reliable service.

The utility's previous reliance on coal power in northwestern New Mexico led to a "one-way highway from Farmington to Santa Fe" that is no longer sufficient after the shutdown of the San Juan Generating Station in 2022 and plans to exit the nearby Four Corners Power Plant in 2031, he said.

"There is a lot of infrastructure that needs to be built and maintained," Sandoval said.

While residential power cost estimates can vary widely, depending on the source, PNM provided data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing the $111.32 average cost for a household customer after the increase, if it is approved, falls below the statewide average of $128.58 and the national average of $138.66.

Meanwhile, the Public Regulation Commission's decision in PNM's most recent rate case faces a Supreme Court challenge.

PNM last filed a request in the fall of 2022. The commission in January approved a much smaller increase than the company had sought.

PNM appealed the decision, seeking a reversal of regulators' requirement for the utility to refund $38 million to customers tied to expired leases for nuclear power at the Palo Verde Generating Station in Arizona and changes in the company's capital structure.

The Santa Fe-based advocacy group New Energy Economy also appealed the January rate increase, but for a different reason: The group argued state regulators approved unfair rate increases that allowed PNM "undue profits" at the expense of ratepayers.

Sandoval outlined the main drivers of the rate hike request:

* $73.9 million for investments in power distribution, transmission and generation infrastructure.

* $37.2 million for solar battery storage agreements.

* $34 million for capital costs, such as higher interest rates on debt.

* $19.8 million tied to the closure of the Four Corners coal plant.

* $12.6 million in wildfire mitigation and protection efforts.

PNM is using drones and helicopters to detect problems, and has been replacing and relocating poles and trimming trees to prevent a downed line from sparking a wildfire, Sandoval said.

He noted more revenue from an increased load on the system, primarily due to some growth in the customer base and hotter summers — prompting the use of more air conditioners — would offset the cost increases by $3.2 million.

Cynthia Miller of The New Mexican contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.