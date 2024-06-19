PNM to help customers pay past-due bills on Thursday

Jun. 18—Public Service Company of New Mexico is hosting an event this Thursday to help qualifying customers get help paying past-due PNM bills.

The event is Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center, 1231 Candelaria NW.

People who are seeking assistance must bring proof of a disconnect notice from PNM, their PNM bill, proof of income and identification for everyone living in the home.

The PNM Good Neighbor Fund is an emergency fund that helps low-income customers with energy assistance if they are at risk of being disconnected.

People can qualify for the program using approval letters from the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

A household of four people with a total household income of $45,000 or less would qualify.