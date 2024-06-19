PNM to help customers pay past-due bills on Thursday

Ryan Boetel, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Jun. 18—Public Service Company of New Mexico is hosting an event this Thursday to help qualifying customers get help paying past-due PNM bills.

The event is Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center, 1231 Candelaria NW.

People who are seeking assistance must bring proof of a disconnect notice from PNM, their PNM bill, proof of income and identification for everyone living in the home.

The PNM Good Neighbor Fund is an emergency fund that helps low-income customers with energy assistance if they are at risk of being disconnected.

People can qualify for the program using approval letters from the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

A household of four people with a total household income of $45,000 or less would qualify.