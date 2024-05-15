PNM: Graduation balloons can cause power outages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) asks families celebrating graduations to not release balloons, as they can get tangled in powerlines and cause outages.

Mylar balloons, in particular, are made of a conductive material and can cause power line malfunctions. They can also create safety hazards. PNM recommends:

Securely Tie Balloons: Always securely tie Mylar balloons to a weight heavy enough to prevent them from floating away.

Indoor Use Only: Keep Mylar balloons indoors or securely anchored if used outdoors to prevent them from drifting into power lines.

Proper Disposal: After your graduation celebration is over, properly deflate and dispose of Mylar balloons in the trash.

“We want your graduation celebrations to be electrifying and full of energy,” Chad Krukowski, the director of safety for PNM, said in a press release. “By following these simple safety tips, you can help us prevent avoidable outages. Let’s keep the lights shining brightly on our graduates without any outages caused by Mylar balloons.”

If you see a Mylar balloon caught in a power line, you can report it to 888-DIAL-PNM. Do not try to touch balloons in contact with power lines.

