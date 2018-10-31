PM May's spokesman: No comment on Nov. 21 Brexit deal date, want agreement soon

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minster Theresa May's spokesman declined to say whether an EU exit deal was expected by Nov. 21, as indicated in a letter by her Brexit minister Dominic Raab earlier on Wednesday, but said government was working to get a deal as soon as possible.

Asked about Raab's letter, the spokesman said: "I can't go beyond repeating, as I have done many times, that we've always said we want to conclude this as soon as possible."

(Reporting by William James; editing by Alistair Smout)