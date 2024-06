Plymouth woman dies in early-morning one-car crash on Route 3. What we know

PLYMOUTH − A Plymouth woman died in a crash early Saturday morning along Route 3, State Police said.

Jaiden Andrews, 24, died in the one-car crash at about 4:30 a.m. near Exit 13 in Plymouth, WCVB reported.

State Police said Andrews was reported as driving erratically in Kingston before the crash.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Plymouth woman dies in early-morning crash on Route 3