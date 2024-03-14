Plymouth officers defuse dangerous situation with woman undergoing mental health crisis, police say

Plymouth officers successfully defused a potentially dangerous situation on Wednesday when a woman with a knife allegedly began charging at them.

Around 11:15 a.m., a 911 caller reportedly hung up on dispatch. A short time later, another 911 call came from the same West Plymouth residence, where a female caller stated there was “a woman in her yard with a knife trying to kill her,” according to Plymouth Police. That caller then quickly hung up.

Officer Michael Curley arrived at the scene and reportedly found a woman holding a knife in the driveway. After trying to talk with her, she allegedly walked towards him with the knife extended, asking Officer Curley to shoot her.

The officer asked if she was the 911 caller she confirmed she was. Authorities say it would later be determined the woman described herself to dispatchers as a dangerous killer with a knife.

According to police, Officer Curley returned to his cruiser and began backing out of the driveway away from the woman. The street had heavy traffic, which officers say was a safety hazard because they feared the woman would walk out into it.

Officer Torrance then arrived with a clinician in his cruiser.

Authorities say his arrival stopped the woman’s advance and after talking with her, saying in part that he was here to help, the woman continued yelling at the officer to shoot her. It was at this point when the woman allegedly became more combative and kept charging toward Officer Torrance that he deployed his taser, subduing her, according to police.

The knife fell from her hand and the officers were able to take her into custody.

The woman was transported to the BID Plymouth for a mandatory mental health evaluation. It is unclear if she will face criminal charges.

“Officers Torrance, Curley, Ford, Souza, and Clinician Ruggiero performed extraordinarily on this call,” police wrote in a social media post. “Our Officers suit up every day and have no idea what they are going to face. We are so thankful that our cops love what they do, go out onto the streets and really help people. We are thankful that this woman is getting the help she needs.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

