Plymouth man hits stopped Wareham cruiser with officer inside. What he's charged with

WAREHAM — A Plymouth man is facing drunk driving and other charges after rear-ending an occupied Wareham police cruiser that was parked on Cranberry Highway Sunday night during a traffic stop.

Wareham police said the accident happened around 9 p.m. on May 19.

The stopped cruiser had its emergency lights on, police said. Another Wareham officer who was there saw the 24-year-old man strike the parked marked cruiser.

Wareham EMS and the Onset Fire Department gave medical attention to both the officer and the driver. Both were taken to Tobey Hospital for evaluation. Police did not offer any information on either's condition.

The Plymouth man was charged with drunk driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to move over for emergency vehicle, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

He was due to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Plymouth man hits parked Wareham police cruiser on Cranberry Highway