Plymouth man facing felony charges after hitting homes with gunfire, police say

A Plymouth man is facing multiple felony charges, including assault to murder, after opening fire on several neighborhood homes early Saturday morning, police say.

Police responded to North Spooner Street around 1:47 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Responding officers spoke with witnesses and were informed multiple homes were struck by gunfire.

Although no one was injured, police say a bullet entered one dwelling through the wooden siding of a window before lodging itself into a family room ceiling and multiple bullets struck a second dwelling, including one that penetrated a window.

An initial investigation revealed some type of an argument and a physical altercation had taken place outside of a downtown bar between the occupants of a struck home, and 25-year-old Joshua Fitzgerald. Police say Fitzgerald drove to North Spooner Street after the fight where he began shooting at a residence where the other party lived.

“A second residence was struck, whose occupants had nothing to do with the original altercation,” police said.

Officers found Fitzgerald on his front porch before he retreated inside when he saw Officers approach. Police say Fitzgerald exited to his backyard, and tried walking away from the officers holding him at gunpoint.

As he was walking away, police say he dropped a pistol and finally listened to commands as he was taken into custody without further incident.

Fitzgerald was charged with four counts of assault to murder while armed with a firearm, seven counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, threats to commit murder, destruction of property over $1200, possession of a class B drug (Cocaine), and disturbing the peace.

He is being held on $10,000 bail and is currently at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility.

