Plymouth man bites off victim's ear in drunken fistfight, police say

A Plymouth man is facing charges after allegedly biting off his friend’s ear in a drunken brawl early Sunday morning.

39-year-old Michael O’Driscoll is charged with assault and battery with serious bodily injury (severe disfigurement) and mayhem.

According to Plymouth Police, O’Driscoll and a 40-year-old Dorchester man had been out all day and night on a sightseeing cruise, then continued drinking at local bars.

Around 1 a.m., authorities say they received a call for a report of a fight between the two men in North Plymouth.

At one point during the brawl, O’Driscoll allegedly took the Dorchester man to the ground and put his mouth around his ear.

The victim pleaded, “Don’t bite my ear off, don’t bite my ear!” according to police, but the plea was ignored.

Responding officers say that a “two-inch” piece of ear was in a cup of ice water when they arrived at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

