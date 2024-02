Teen hides from camera in court after alleged attack that left Plymouth dad ‘permanently disfigured’

A Plymouth father was left “permanently disfigured” in an altercation with a teenager who pulled up to his home and brutally attacked him earlier this week, officials announced Thursday.

Brodric Mason, 19, of Plymouth, was arraigned Thursday in Plymouth District Court on charges including assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and mayhem. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Mason was seen hiding his face from the camera in court as a prosecutor outlined the charges against him.

Three people, including Mason, pulled up to the victim’s home in the Plymouth village of Manomet on Monday seeking to assault a young man but the owner of the house, and the father of a girl who was inside, went outside to investigate the commotion, according to the Plymouth Police Department.

“He [the homeowner] told the police that he didn’t want a physical altercation on his property, so he exited his home with the intention of asking them to leave,” the prosecutor told the court.

Mason, who was wearing a ski mask, allegedly pulled out a “pepper ball” gun and stated, “What you gonna’ do?” as the homeowner approached him.

The teens told police the father allegedly had a box cutter and that is why they felt the need to defend themselves.

“The father, fearing for his life, attempted to wrestle away the gun, and was brutally pistol-whipped by Mr. Mason in the face and head,” police said in a statement. “This assault left the victim with significant injury including permanent disfigurement and will require reconstructive surgery.”

The prosecutor told the court that the victim received three fractures to his right eye socket and that he’ll need future surgeries to regain the full function of his eye, including the need for a metal plate for support.

“This injury is considered permanent and life-changing,” the prosecutor stated.

According to the prosecutor, the suspects who traveled to the victim’s home were known to his daughter.

Police say detectives later took Mason into custody without incident in Downtown Plymouth.

“We’re seeing it more and more with youngsters. It’s concerning and our hearts go out to the victim here he certainly didn’t deserve what he got,” a spokesperson for Plymouth Police said.

Mason’s grandmother, Olive Norman, came to support him in court and couldn’t believe what he did.

“Yes, it is, it’s shocking to me because I ain’t never known him to do nothing like that,” she said.

The driver of the vehicle that Mason was riding in, a 17-year-old from Scituate, was tracked down Wednesday at Plymouth South High School, where he is said to have “fought violently” with Plymouth Sergeant Keith Larson and Plymouth South Middle School Resource Officer Travis Eliason, who was elbowed in the face during the scuffle.

The 17-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released, is charged with being a delinquent child, accessory after the fact, mayhem, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Police noted that charges “may be pending” against a third suspect, a 12-year-old Plymouth resident who was with Mason and the other teen on the night of the attack in Manomet.

“The plan was to fight some guy inside the house that was supposedly related to some girl that one of the kids in the car liked,” said Capt. Jason Higgins.

Mason was held without bail and a dangerousness hearing will take place in March.

An investigation is ongoing.

