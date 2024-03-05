Plumsted man, 41, charged with two arsons, possession of weapons

PLUMSTED−A township man has been accused of setting two fires that broke out Friday - one in a bus stop in Plumsted and another in a vacant, state-owned building in Jackson - and were both engulfed in flames when first responders arrived, authorities said.

Edward Petroni, 41, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated arson, burglary and two weapons offenses, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.

Petroni is being held at Ocean County Jail where he awaits a detention hearing.

At 1:20 p.m. on Friday, emergency personnel went to Maple Avenue and Brown Road in Plumsted for what they initially thought was a fire in a shed but it turned out to be a structure used as a bus stop. The fire was put out and an investigation by the Ocean County Fire Marshal's office determined it was intentionally set with "available combustibles."

At 5 p.m. that day, a second fire was reported at Hawkin Road in Jackson. When firefighters got there, the single-story, unoccupied building was "heavily engulfed," Billhimer said.

The Ocean County Fire Marshal ruled out an accidental cause. The run-down building had been long abandoned, was unsecured and there were no utilities or appliances in it, Billhimer said.

The case was turned over to the Major Crimes Unit - Arson Squad of the prosecutor's office.

More: Ocean County businessman pleads guilty to arson in Wall that caused $1M in damage

That unit, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office, New Jersey State Fire Marshal's Office K-9 Unit and New Jersey Conservation Police went back Saturday morning to investigate.

The investigators found that the fire was intentionally set in the center of the floor of the interior of the building by someone using material available at the scene, Billhimer said.

The investigation led them to Petroni, who was in possession of two knives when he was arrested Monday, Billhimer said.

The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife also charged Petroni with disturbing property of the state, damaging a building, and setting, starting, building or maintaining a fire in a state wildlife management area.

Lawyer information for Petroni was not immediately available.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Man, 41, charged in Jackson, Plumsted arson spree