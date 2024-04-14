Plumes of smoke engulf parts of Miami-Dade as brush fire blazes. Firefighters on scene

Plumes of smoke have engulfed parts of West Miami-Dade as fire officials rush to subdue a large blaze in the area Sunday evening.

Shortly after 2 p.m., more than 18 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at Southwest 137th Avenue and 8th Avenue near Tamiami. Police shut down Southwest 8th Street in both directions due to the heavy smoke.

“We also ask that you stay way from the area because conditions can change quickly and this may lead to more road closures,” fire rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez said.

Miami-Dade firefighters have been working alongside the Florida Forest Service to extinguish the blaze, according to the agency. The agency’s air rescue unit has been spraying water to contain it.

Some of the flames have been tamed, the agency said, though crews are combating the fire from progressing westward toward the Everglades. According to NBC 6 meteorologist Ryan Phillips, an evening breeze will push the smoke away from the metro area.

People living in the area, Phillips said, should expect diminished air quality overnight.

Benitez urged anyone in the area to remain indoors, keep their windows and doors closed and have air conditioning recirculate inside their car or home until further notice.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available