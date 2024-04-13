Plumas County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with embezzlement from kids fund

(FOX40.COM) — A Plumas County Sherriff’s Office dispatcher was recently charged with several felonies that included stealing money from a fund that helped local children during the holidays.

On Friday, Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister filed a three-count criminal complaint against Cassandra Beth Lavley, 39, of Quincy. She faces charges of embezzlement and fraudulent alteration of books.

Lavley allegedly committed the crimes in 2022 and 2023 while she worked as the secretary and treasurer of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Employee’s Association. Over $20,000 was taken from the association’s “General Account” and the “Needy Kids Account” (the fundraising proceeds used by the Association to provide gifts for children in need at Christmas time).

“The defendant has been both a co-worker and friend to many in the Sheriff’s Office,” Hollister said. “Despite this connection, once it was discovered the defendant was embezzling from Association accounts, especially the ‘Needy Kids Account,’ Sheriff employees promptly reported the crime and have been cooperative, forthcoming and diligent during the investigation.”

Plumas County District Attorney’s office said that Lavley used the money to buy concert tickets, designer clothing, furniture, televisions, a mattress, alcohol, and food. She was arrested on Friday under a $50,000 bail.

