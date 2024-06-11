Some Plum residents being told to boil water over potential contamination

Some Plum residents are being told to boil their water as the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection warns it could be contaminated.

Channel 11 has learned that E. coli was discovered in the water supply on Saturday.

The boil water advisory impacts people in the Regency Park neighborhood.

So far, there haven’t been any reports of illness.

