Plugging away: Nonprofit puts an end to harmful gas emissions from abandoned Bath well

Curtis Shuck, founder of Well Done Foundation, runs tests for harmful gases Friday on an orphaned oil well off Sand Run Road in Bath.

Finishing a two-year project, the Well Done Foundation performed what it called the equivalent of taking 3,150 cars off the road with the plugging of an orphaned oil well at a Bath farm.

Curtis Shuck, the nonprofit's founder. travels across the country sealing abandoned oil wells to eliminate harmful gas emissions. Friday, he and a team of contracted local workers confirmed the well, where methane was once smelled and heard, was officially clean.

After final inspection from the state, the team's 45th well-plugging was complete.

"Global warming is such a crazy, big, scary thing. And when we're plugging wells, the fact that we're making a difference — it's a win," Shuck said. "We take action on a 'one-well-at-a-time' basis. Every one of these projects produces great results."

Shuck, with over 30 years of oil and gas business experience, created his company to plug oil and gas wells in 2019 after seeing his first orphan well and its dangers. He works as a volunteer for the Montana-based foundation, which is completely funded by private investors and donors.

All people working on a project are either volunteers or local contract workers, which goes along with Shuck's focus of creating jobs in communities.

Shuck said property owners will reach out to the Well Done Foundation when they discover an orphaned well, which means it has not been maintained. From there, the company reviews whether a site meets its parameters for restoration.

Curtis Shuck, founder of Well Done Foundation, checks the results of a post plug test that show a passing result Friday in Bath.

"If a well remains unplugged, it's just a potential pathway for gas and fluid, whether it's crude oil or produced saltwater, to make its way to the surface," Shuck said. "It's an opportunity for bad things to happen. It's creating a health hazard but also a safety hazard."

The family that owns the farm off Sand Run Road in Bath contacted the nonprofit in 2022. It became one of Well Done's larger projects, with Shuck describing the site originally as a "super-duper emitter" of methane — which is 80 times more harmful than carbon dioxide.

After the project tea dug around the site and cemented the well, plus performed various checks, the well no longer emitted gas. During testing Friday, the well and surrounding area gave off no harmful gases.

Once a cap is welded to the well, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources checks it out and Well Done runs lab tests. The team then moves on to another one of its hundreds of planned projects throughout around 10 states.

A metal cap waits to be welded onto at plugged orphan well Friday as Curtis Shuck, founder of Well Done Foundation, tests for harmful gases in Bath.

The company periodically checks on a site for 10 years after a project is completed.

"This well had some crazy big numbers in terms of what the emission factor was," Shuck said. "So, when it's done, we're out of here and this thing is restored. It's just such a huge victory."

Projects on average take six months to a year, but this took double the time; Shuck said legal work contributed to the project length.

He estimated the Bath project cost to be near $100,000; Well Done partnered with the Youth Climate Initiative, made up of high school students from North Carolina, to raise funds for it.

Curtis Shuck, founder of Well Done Foundation, wears an oil well belt buckle Friday as he tests a plugged well for harmful gases in Bath.

"Once we got the crew in here and started going on it, it actually went super quick," Shuck said. "The landowners are going to be thrilled, because we'll give them their give their stable back and clean everything up. Sometimes, you got to make a mess to clean things up, we tell people."

The Bath farm will go back to its normal functions soon after the restoration, and even the horses living in the barn next to the old well will be back and completely safe from any harmful gas.

Seeing emission numbers hit zero at the end of a project feels like a huge victory, Shuck said, but there is still work to be done nationally.

"This problem is pretty big," Shuck said. "It's not going away."

