Plenty of sunshine for Mother’s Day Sunday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny skies, high 73

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 54

Monday Partly cloudy, high 79 (60)

Tuesday: Scattered t-storms, high 71 (57)

Wednesday: AM isolated rain, high 73 (51)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 77 (59)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Mother’s Day Sunday will see sunny skies and absolutely beautiful weather conditions. Highs by the afternoon will return to the low 70s. Winds will be much lighter compared to yesterday. All of this thanks to a center of high pressure that will scoot along south of Ohio.

Overnight there will be a few passing clouds that will move into the area, but conditions will stay quiet. It will be noticeably warmer tonight as low temps will fall to the mid 50s. There will be a shift in the winds as they will start blowing from the south by morning.

That southern flow of warmer air will continue into Monday to start the work week. Conditions will stay mainly dry, but a few spotty showers will try to develop in the evening. Highs will return to the upper 70s. This will start the return to above average temperatures for central Ohio.

With a low pressure system approaching the region, rain chances will return by Tuesday with a few more thunderstorms. At the moment no severe weather is expected. Temps will take a slight dip, but will then rebound by the middle of the week. More rain and storm chances will return by the end of the work week. Additional rain showers are anticipated by the first half of the upcoming weekend.

