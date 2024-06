Plenty of rain with the chance for heavy storms

Tuesday will feature plenty of rain and some heavy storms throughout the day.

Minor flooding is possible, according to NWS Melbourne.

Rainfall rates could produce an inch or two in an hour, with amounts maxing out at four inches.

There will also be gusty winds at 40 mph with organized lightning storms.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s throughout Central Florida.

Small craft should exercise caution on the waters.