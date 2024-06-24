‘Please send help. I’m stuck’: RTA driver pleads for assistance after bus surrounded

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An RTA bus driver called for help around 2:30 a.m. June 16 after her bus was surrounded by a large crowd on Broadway in Cleveland.

“I am stuck,” the driver said over her radio. “There is, like, a thousand screaming people on my bus right now. Please, send help. I’m stuck.”

The driver’s radio traffic, and RTA bus video was released Monday to the Fox 8 I-Team following a public records request.

The video shows dozens of people surrounding the bus, some climbing on the front of the vehicle, and fireworks being set off in the crowd.

“There are people on the bus,” the driver says. “I am stuck and surrounded by people.”



After a few minutes, Cleveland police arrived and were able to get the crowd to leave.

RTA officials say no one on the bus was injured.

Police tell us officers were also sent to two other areas in the city around the same time on June 16 after dispatchers received several calls about cars blocking the streets, doing stunts and drag racing.

“This is not good,” one driver a 911 dispatcher. “I am blocked on Broadway on a bridge.”

Another caller said there were about a “thousand” cars blocking the highway.

So far no arrests have been made and officers are continuing to investigate.

