‘Please don’t plant these species in California,’ CDFW says

Invasive plants are defined as plants that are not native to an environment, and once introduced, they establish, quickly reproduce, and spread, which can cause harm to the environment, economy, or even human health.

In a state that values its agriculture as much as California does, certain plant species mustn’t be introduced to California’s territory, as they could cause irreparable damage to crops, livestock, scenic landscapes, habitat for game species, and even serve as catastrophic fuel for wildfires.

“Please don’t buy or plant these species,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) says on its website. “They may escape our fences, invade our natural areas, and degrade our environment.”

A nonprofit organization known as the California Invasive Plant Council says it has a mission to protect California’s environment and economy from “one of California’s top environmental threats,” invasive plants. The nonprofit also goes into great detail about how invasive plants affect all Californians, ranging from those who own a farm or ranch to those who live in the city or suburbs.

“Nationwide, invasive weeds in pastures and farmland cost an estimated $33 billion annually,” Cal-IPC said. The organization also mentions that invasive species can kill fish by reducing oxygen in the water, be dangerous to homes in the city or suburbs by increasing fire fuel loads, and are the second-greatest threat to endangered species after habitat destruction.

According to the CDFW, here are the plant species that should never be planted in California, and some alternatives that can be safely planted in your garden.

The agency, whose headquarters are in Sacramento, mentions that California hosts about 1,100 species, subspecies, and varieties of plants that did not grow naturally in the state, but have become naturalized and continue to reproduce,

However, the CDFW adds that nearly 200 of those plants are considered invasive and can cause significant damage to the environment and economy of the state.

“Invasive plants tend to out-compete California’s native flora for resources such as space, light, water, and nutrients, are sometimes avoided by animals which can cause an increase in pressure on native plants, and can entirely replace natural vegetation communities,” the CDFW said.

