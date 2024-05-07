Pleasantville receiving OWDA low-interest loan to improve water storage tanks

The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) awarded $29 million through low-interest loans to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements for Ohioans.

For April, the Authority funded eight projects that will provide improvements and replace aging infrastructure, including one in Pleasantville. The eight awarded projects received an interest rate ranging from 1.53% to 3.26%.

April 22, 2024; Pleasantville, Ohio, USA; Pleasantville is a village in Fairfield County, Ohio. According to the 2020 census, the population is 934.

The following Ohio communities are receiving funding from OWDA’s Fresh Water Loan Program:

The Village of Pleasantville in Fairfield County is receiving $216,856.00 at 1.53% for 20 years for the construction of improvements to two water storage tanks along Pleasantville Road and Walnut Street to extend their useful life.

Allen County is receiving $15,000,000.00 at 2.80% and $7,030,104.00 at 3.26% for 20 years for the construction of waste water treatment plant improvements, including one new sequencing batch reactor basin, rehabilitation of two existing sequencing batch reactor basins, solids handling upgrades, and pumping improvements to eliminate sewer overflows.

The City of Columbus in Franklin County is receiving $321,656.69 at 3.26% for 20 years for the construction of 500 feet of sanitary sewer, 800 feet of storm sewer, and permeable pavement along Noble Street to reduce sewer overflows.

The City of Columbus in Franklin County is receiving $1,457,960.96 at 3.26% for 20 years for the construction of improvements to the Markison Avenue combined sewer overflow regulator and 19,500 feet of storm sewer to redirect stormwater runoff to dedicated storm sewers and reduce sewer overflows.

The City of Columbus in Franklin County is receiving $154,738.26 at 3.26% for 20 years for the construction of 4,300 feet of waterline along Wilson, Oakwood, and Linwood Avenues to replace aging waterlines.

Montgomery County is receiving $1,691,717.00 at 3.26% for 20 years for the construction of improvements to the Clear Creek lift station to extend its useful life.

Montgomery County is receiving $1,882,126.50 at 3.26% for 20 years for the construction of improvements to a 2 million gallon water storage tank to extend its useful life.

The City of Portsmouth in Scioto County is receiving $1,325,998.69 at 3.26% for 20 years for the construction of mechanical screens at the Lawson Run and Sciotoville waste water treatment plants to replace equipment that has exceeded its useful life.

More information about OWDA’s financing programs is available at www.owda.org.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Pleasantville receiving OWDA low-interest loan to improve water storage tanks