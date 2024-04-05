Pleasantville Cottage School sues Supervisor Fulgenzi over opposition to migrant children

The organization that runs the Pleasantville Cottage School sued Mount Pleasant Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi in federal court Thursday over his opposition to the school caring for migrant children.

The Jewish Child Care Association of New York, or JCCA, said in court paperwork that emergency orders promulgated by Fulgenzi illegally interfered with its ability to care for and educate undocumented children as part of the group's contract with the federal government.

The federal Office of Refugee Resettlement has legal custody of undocumented migrant children who do not have a legal guardian, and the office frequently contracts with local organizations to house, feed and educate them.

The JCCA said Fulgenzi created a "sham emergency" after news broke last year about the general arrival of migrant asylum seekers from New York City.

In May 2023, Fulgenzi issued a pair of executive orders forbidding entities within the town of Mount Pleasant from housing migrants or asylum seekers without town approval. The orders also forbade other municipalities, like New York City, from contracting with local entities to do the same.

Fulgenzi issues another order Friday

In an order dated Friday, April 5, 2024, Fulgenzi issued his latest emergency order entitled "Sustainable Migration." It reiterated the same restrictions outlined in prior orders and set forth special conditions necessary before a facility would be permitted to house migrants, including the posting of a "$2,000 per migrant" performance bond.

Friday's order also authorized the town police to enforce these restrictions against local facilities and impose monetary penalties.

In its lawsuit, the JCCA says that Fulgenzi's suite of emergency orders are unconstitutional because they illegally interfere with its contract with the federal government. The Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution provides that federal laws and programs supersede state and local laws to the contrary.

The organization also cited provocative and allegedly racist Facebook posts Fulgenzi shared on his personal account as evidence of racial animus, arguing that the emergency orders should be voided for that reason alone.

In one post Fulgenzi shared, an image states that "European Christians built this nation... they didn't come to b**ch, collect welfare, wage jihad, and replace the American Constitution with Sharia law." In another post, Fulgenzi shared an image stating, "Close our borders. Let's see how many shares we can get."

Both images were created by another Facebook account but shared by Fulgenzi on his personal account.

Calling for the Cottage School's closing

Fulgenzi has repeatedly made clear his opposition to both the Pleasantville Cottage School and the arrival of migrants into the town.

In July 2023, he held a press conference calling for the closure of the Cottage School, which provides residential education to emotionally troubled young students. Fulgenzi claimed that student misbehavior was a "tremendous burden" on the town's police resources.

"The time has come for the state to close this campus for the safety of the children," he said. He stated that Mount Pleasant has historically "supported the agency's mission."

The Cottage School has been in Pleasantville for over a century, having been established to care for orphans and other children from New York City. Most of its children, 80-85%, still come from the foster care system in New York City. The town has long complained about police calls to the school and about its troubled minors leaving campus.

Fulgenzi's emergency orders have further cast migrants as a drain on the town's resources.

At times, the fervor of Fulgenzi's beliefs has led him to overstep. His May 2023 emergency order, viewed as targeting the Cottage School, was issued in response to information that New York City could send adult asylum seekers into the Hudson Valley. The town admitted that the order was based on information received "not through direct communication."

However, the Cottage School does not house single adults or families, and New York City was not sending them to Mount Pleasant.

"We have no plans to house migrants relocated by Mayor Adams from New York City," said Anna Gold, a spokesperson for JCCA, at the time.

Fulgenzi appeared to be conflating the different migrant populations.

Judge hearing another challenge to emergency orders

The JCCA's lawsuit landed before Judge Nelson Roman, who is hearing another federal challenge to emergency orders restricting asylum seekers' travel into the Hudson Valley.

The other challenge was brought in May 2023 by a group of migrants against the Rockland and Orange county executives, whose emergency orders inhibited their ability to travel into the Hudson Valley.

The following month, Roman issued a preliminary injunction blocking, at least temporarily, the emergency orders, finding that they were issued with a racially discriminatory purpose. Roman cited, in part, "racially-charged comments" made by Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

JCCA says that Mount Pleasant's emergency orders appear to be "largely cut-and-pasted" from Day's orders.

A spokesperson for Fulgenzi declined to comment.

