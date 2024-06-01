Pleasant temperatures expected this weekend

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A bit of weather déjà vu for Friday and parts of the weekend forecast and only minor changes are expected.

Marine layer cleared nicely for beaches again Friday afternoon leading to sunshine and pleasant temperatures across the county.

Saturday will only feature slightly cooler temperatures in our mountains, otherwise similar conditions are expected elsewhere.

Day time highs this weekend are hitting the mid to upper 60s at the coast, mid to upper 70s for the inland valleys, mid 70s for mountains and near 100 degrees for the deserts.

A weak troughing patter over the Southwest will deepen our marine layer through early next week leading to partial clearing at the coast in the afternoons.

The extended seven-day forecast looks rather toasty for parts of California and the Southwest as a ridge of high pressure expands and strengths. Major heat risks are predicted for places like Palms Springs, Bakersfield, Fresno and Sacramento early June.

For the San Diego area, slightly above average temperatures are expected with low 70s at the coast, 80s for the valleys, 90s in the mountains and close to 110 in the desert.

