Pleasant Mother’s Day, First Alert Weather Team watching rain for the workweek

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says Mother’s Day will be nice, but rain is on the horizon for the workweek.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says temperatures before sunrise on Sunday ranged from the mid-50s in Southeast Georgia to the lower 60s in Northeast Florida.

It will start sunny with increasing clouds through the day, but Gibbs says it should stay dry.

Sunday night will be warmer with lows in the 60s and more clouds. Rain moves in late Monday with a few showers and an isolated rumble of thunder.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be wet and stormy with rounds of rain at one point or another for everyone in our area. Gibbs says some rounds of rain could be heavy as well. One to 2 inches of rain is likely for many neighborhoods these days, with some locations receiving more.

Temperatures will rise to near 90 degrees by Wednesday.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers. High 85/Low 63

TUESDAY: Scattered showers/storms. High 86/Low 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. High 89/Low 71

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 88/Low 68

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High 90/Low 69

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High 90/Low 70

