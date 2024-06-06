Pleasant Knoll Middle, Riverview Elementary name new principals

Pleasant Knoll Middle and Riverview Elementary schools have appointed new principals, the Fort Mill School District said Wednesday.

Ellen Borland will replace Cori Hustedt at Pleasant Knoll, while Mabra Wayman will take over for Darleen Romenick at Riverview.

The new hirings were approved during a school board meeting on June 4.

Both principals will be transitioning from assistant principal positions in the district.

Borland is an assistant principal at Fort Mill High School and has worked in education for eight years. Wayman is an assistant principal at River Trail Elementary School and has been in education for 15 years.

Hustedt and Romenick both will be moving into administrative roles at the school district. Hustedt will serve as the director of student services, and Romenick will be the director of talent nanagement.

“We are truly excited to have Mrs. Borland and Mrs. Wayman take on the roles of principals at Pleasant Knoll Middle School and Riverview Elementary School, respectively,” said Superintendent Dr. Chuck Epps in the press release.

“I am confident they will build on the excellent work of their predecessors and introduce new, innovative ideas to the schools. We are also delighted to welcome Mrs. Hustedt and Mrs. Romenick to our district office staff. Their expertise and experience as former principals will be invaluable in their new roles.”

The 2024-25 school year for Fort Mill schools starts on Aug. 8.