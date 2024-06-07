Pleasant Hill denies plan for low-income housing for tenants at risk of homelessness

Pleasant Hill officials denied a nonprofit's proposal for a 101-unit apartment building designed to offer services for low-income residents at risk of homelessness.

The city's Board of Adjustment on Thursday narrowly voted to deny a conditional use permit for Greater Des Moines Supportive Housing to build a supervised group residence at 1000 Pleasant Hill Boulevard, south of the University Avenue overpass and near the Hy-Vee. The board's vote to deny was 3-2 after dozens of residents packed the meeting to disapprove of the proposed project and express concerns about neighborhood safety.

The four-story development would have leased efficiency units to "extremely low-income" tenants at risk of or experiencing homelessness, according to city documents.

Social workers would have provided residents with case management and services like transportation, job training, budgeting and job skills alongside community meals, an on-site food pantry and outdoor amenities.

"My concern is with the safety and general welfare of the surrounding area. I think we heard a lot of comments on that tonight," said board member David Carroll. "I understand that the property, they gave us their word that it's going to be secure and they'll keep it safe, but my concerns lie around the surrounding area. I'm not certain that, although the property itself can be kept orderly and safe, that we can guarantee that the surrounding area is going to be kept safe."

While the board would need to approve a conditional use permit for a specialized supervised group residence, the property is zoned for multi-family residential development — meaning a developer could still pursue building apartments for low-income tenants on the property, officials said.

Jim Beal, president of the Greater Des Moines Supportive Housing board, told the Des Moines Register on Friday the organization is disappointed but said he appreciated the public comments. The decision is another stepping stone as the nonprofit continues its work to help solve a housing crisis for low-income, at-risk tenants like the ones this project would have served, he said.

Greater Des Moines Supportive Housing will not appeal the Pleasant Hill Board of Adjustment's decision in court, Beal said, which would have been its only option under state law.

A proposal for ultra-low-income housing in Pleasant Hill

Greater Des Moines Supportive Housing's proposal was a similar model to the YMCA Supportive Housing Campus at 2 S.W. Ninth St. in downtown Des Moines. It tapped leaders with experience from the YMCA project, including CEO Emily Osweiler.

"If you haven't heard of it, it's because it's quietly doing what supportive housing is supposed to do," Osweiler said of the YMCA campus at a public hearing Thursday.

While such services are needed, the development in Pleasant Hill would not have been a shelter, public housing or a recovery program, Osweiler said. Residents would have had to sign a lease and pay rent for a private studio apartment in a building that would offer services for life skills and needs.

The Pleasant Hill site is near commercial sites for employment such as Hy-Vee and other resources like a pharmacy. The nonprofit would have paid property taxes.

The campus would have included restricted access and policies against drugs, alcohol, weapons and fighting. Residents would have needed to pass a background check and would be rejected for violent felony convictions such as homicide, sexual assault, arson or kidnapping.

According to city documents and information presented at the meeting, several organizations filed letters of support for the project, including the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, Homeward, Knapp Properties, Polk County Housing Trust Fund, United Way of Central Iowa, Pleasant Hill Hy-Vee, Hurd Realty and Riley Resource Group.

Angie Arthur, the executive director of Homeward, Polk County's homelessness planning organization, wrote that for every 100 extremely low-income residents looking for housing in Polk County, only 26 units are available.

Chris Costa, the CEO of Knapp Properties, which has longstanding presence in Pleasant Hill for residential and commercial development, wrote that "initiatives like this are vital for continued economic and sustainable growth."

"Our region is in the midst of an urgent affordable and workforce housing crisis that is not just a challenge, but a threat to our growth and economic stability," Costa wrote. "The proposed affordable housing campus is not just a solution, but a lifeline, aligning with Knapp Properties' values of sustainability and community engagement. It's a crucial step towards ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for our community."

Also supportive was Don Short, the founder and CEO of West End Salvage, next to the YMCA supportive housing campus in downtown Des Moines.

"I would readily admit that I was not the most enthusiastic supporter of the (YMCA campus) moving in next door prior to the development starting," Short wrote in a letter to the board "But I will just as easily admit I was wrong."

The letter says Short's interactions with the residents have been overwhelmingly positive as they look after his business and the neighborhood, and he has become a donor to the cause.

He wrote the idea is a real solution to a national crisis and that he hopes the community embraces it.

Several residents with safety concerns opposed low-income housing project

Pleasant Hill residents who spoke at the public hearing did not embrace the idea. They expressed concerns about safety for their families and about their property values if the project came to be.

Some residents said they are empathetic to the issues and supportive of the proposed services — just not in their neighborhood.

Residents also said that they did not feel the security policies and protocol, such as only rejecting applicants with certain felony convictions, were enough to alleviate their concerns.

Others felt the site was inappropriate for the proposal due to a lack of transit and infrastructure or worried about the site's close proximity to the bike trail.

Resident Shaun Smith said his heart goes out to the people in need of this housing and he's volunteered with addiction counseling and recovery programs in the Des Moines area. He spent some time growing up in low-income housing, he said, and was surrounding by addiction, domestic abuse and regular police visits.

He said his family worked very hard to move to a safe neighborhood for his children and he felt the project could cause a ripple effect in the area.

"I know there is a need, but I have seen this effect and what happens in the area around it," Smith said.

Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith, a Pleasant Hill resident, said he has seen similar projects up and down the Hubbell Avenue corridor during his time in office: hundreds of units that "have a significant impact, whether we like it or not, on the social fabric of existing neighborhoods."

"That's just the reality of it," Hockensmith said.

Kathy Bradshaw, who owns an apartment building south of the proposed site, said she has owned rental properties in the Des Moines area for over 30 years. Neighboring investors turned their sites into low-income housing near another building she once owned on 30th Street between Hickman and Douglas avenues, Bradshaw said.

"Little by little, everything changed. My great residents no longer wanted to live there," Bradshaw said. "I couldn't blame them."

Bradshaw said the neighborhood declined and became a scary place to be: a dead body found near her dumpster, drug deals under balconies and defecation in the stairways at night. She sold the building in 2017 because she said she did not feel safe going to the property.

