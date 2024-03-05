Plea offer is spurned in 2021 Meadville homicide case

Mar. 5—A scheduled plea from a suspect in a 2021 Meadville homicide didn't happen Monday after the teenager opted to reject a plea offer.

Martavious K. Stout, now 19, appeared Monday afternoon before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John Spataro in connection with the slaying of Nathaniel Harris.

Stout is charged by Meadville Police Department with second-degree murder, flight to avoid apprehension, hindering apprehension with false information to law enforcement, and five conspiracy to commit counts of robbery, simple assault, theft, burglary and criminal trespass.

Harris was 19 when he died from multiple gunshot wounds during an early morning armed robbery and burglary at his 376 1/2 Walnut St. apartment on July 3, 2021.

Stout, who was just 16 when the alleged crime was committed, is one of five people who have been charged in the case.

When asked by Spataro if Stout was prepared to go forward with a plea and sentencing, Dustin Cole, Stout's court-appointed defense attorney, said there would be no plea.

"Late last week my conversation with him was he would not accept the plea offer," Cole said.

"Take it," then came from one of the group of Stout's family and friends who were in the courtroom.

Cole then told the judge, "He's changed his mind — he's satisfied with me, but not with the Commonwealth's plea offer."

Neither Cole nor Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo offered the court any details of the plea offer.

The judge put on the record that Stout had asked for a plea date, taking the case off the January trial term and moving it to the March term.

"This was specially set for a plea in this case today (Monday) and now I'm told at the last minute there is no plea," Spataro said.

About a minute later, Stout then told the court "I have something to say" to which Spataro cautioned Stout against speaking without first consulting with Cole.

Spataro reminded Stout that any statement made on the record in open court potentially could be used in further court proceedings.

The judge then recessed the hearing to allow Cole to consult privately with Stout.

After about 35 minutes, Cole returned to the courtroom without Stout and the hearing was adjourned with no plea entered.

Following adjournment, DiGiacomo declined comment to The Meadville Tribune on the plea offer made to Stout.

Spataro will issue an order rescheduling Stout's case to the May term of county criminal court.

Three other men charged in the case — Kavan M. Boitnott, 18; Jayden I. Speed, 20; and Timothy Bolden, 27 — already have pleaded guilty in the case and are serving state prison sentences.

The fifth, Qwamae D. Sherene, 20, still is scheduled to be tried on homicide and related charges for his alleged role in Harris' death.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.