A woman who was accused of embezzling over $100,000 from a dentist's office pleaded guilty Monday.

Details on the plea agreement Jennifer Malone, a former employee at Smile Zone Dental in Fort Gratiot, made with prosecutors were not available in her case file.

The agreement came after two attorneys withdrew from representing Malone due to a breakdown in their attorney-client relationship. She is now represented by Meggan Delisi with the St. Clair County Public Defender's Office.

Malone was arrested in October after her employer hired an auditor to review company finances. The auditor reportedly found Malone had used office funds for private purchases and taken several cash payments, totaling $100,462.79.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office opened its own investigation to confirm the auditor's findings and found Malone allegedly made several personal purchases that were reported as office supplies. Among Malone's alleged uses for the funds were several payments for rental cars and a medical bill for an unspecified surgery.

As part of the plea deal, Malone will admit to a reduced embezzlement charge that carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison. If she is unable to repay the money by her sentencing, however, she may face up to 15 years in prison. Delisi was not immediately available to comment on the case.

Sentencing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 10 in the 31st Circuit Court.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Plea deal reached in dentist office embezzlement case