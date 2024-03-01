Plea bargain brings abrupt end to Muncie man's attempted murder trial

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man's trial on seven charges, including attempted murder, came to an abrupt end Thursday when he negotiated a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Darrin ONeal Brooks Sr., 30, had been accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend, stemming from allegations he fired multiple gunshots outside Big Shots Pub, 700 S. Nichols Ave., in September 2022.

The woman, who was not wounded, told police Brooks had earlier called and sent her text messages, threatening to come to the bar and beat her.

Investigators said the woman had a protective order against Brooks as the result of earlier threats.

On Thursday, Brooks, represented by attorney John Quirk, pleaded guilty to stalking, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Under the terms of the agreement, negotiated with Delaware County Deputy Prosecutor Joe Orick, the six remaining charges — attempted murder, unlawful possession of a serious violent felon, harassment, two counts of invasion of privacy and a second count of stalking — would be dismissed.

Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling took the deal under advisement and tentatively set sentencing for April 18.

In other court news:

Dealing sentence: A young Dunkirk man who pleaded guilty to dealing in a narcotic drug has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Joshua A. Crouch, 21, had pleaded guilty to a Level 2 felony, which carried a maximum 30-year sentence, in Blackford Circuit Court.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, seven other counts — possession of a narcotic drug, dealing in meth, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia — were dismissed.

Judge Brian Bade gave Crouch credit for 453 days already served in the Blackford County jail.

Crouch was arrested in December 2022 after an Eaton police officer said he had repeatedly seen the Dunkirk man's vehicle leave a "known narcotics house" in that northern Delaware County town.

The arrest came late when a Blackford County sheriff's deputy pulled Crouch's car over for a traffic violation in Hartford City.

Investigators reported finding more than 27 grams of heroin in the vehicle, along with meth, cocaine and Xanax pills. Also seized were hypodermic syringes, a set of digital scales and a paper bag containing $5,134 in cash.

Crouch at that time denied he was a drug dealer, but said he at times would "help friends out" by supplying them with drugs.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man's trial ends with guilty plea to stalking